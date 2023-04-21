After going 1-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Atlanta Braves (who will hand the ball to Bryce Elder) at 7:20 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up three RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run) in his previous game against the Blue Jays.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Truist Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has six doubles, three home runs and four walks while batting .211.

Pena has picked up a hit in 63.2% of his 19 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.1% of those games.

In three games this season, he has hit a long ball (15.8%, and 3.5% of his trips to the dish).

In 36.8% of his games this year, Pena has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 21.1% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

In 12 games this year (63.2%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 6 7 (53.8%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (16.7%) 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (50.0%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 5 (38.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Braves Pitching Rankings