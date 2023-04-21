Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Braves - April 21
Published: Apr. 21, 2023 at 12:29 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves
- Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023
- Game Time: 7:20 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Braves Starter: Bryce Elder
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and four walks.
- This year, Meyers has posted at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.
- In two games this year, Meyers has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|10
|GP
|5
|5 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (10.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Braves Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Braves has a collective 9.1 K/9, which ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Braves have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.28).
- The Braves allow the second-fewest home runs in baseball (12 total, 0.6 per game).
- Elder (2-0) takes the mound for the Braves in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 1.53 ERA in 17 2/3 innings pitched, with 17 strikeouts.
- In his last time out -- out of the bullpen on Sunday -- the right-hander threw 2/3 innings against the Kansas City Royals while surrendering hits.
- In three games this season, the 23-year-old has an ERA of 1.53, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .246 against him.
