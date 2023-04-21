Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves, with Bryce Elder on the hill, on April 21 at 7:20 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Braves

Game Day: Friday, April 21, 2023

Friday, April 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:20 PM ET

7:20 PM ET Stadium: Truist Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Braves Starter: Bryce Elder

Bryce Elder TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers is hitting .222 with a double, a home run and four walks.

This year, Meyers has posted at least one hit in six of 15 games (40.0%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of 15 games, and in 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In two games this year, Meyers has driven in a run, and in both of those games he had multiple runs batted in.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 10 GP 5 5 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (10.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (20.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

