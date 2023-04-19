After going 1-for-3 with an RBI in his last game, Yordan Alvarez and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Jose Berrios) at 8:10 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Wednesday, April 19, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has three doubles, four home runs and 11 walks while hitting .276.

He ranks 68th in batting average, 32nd in on base percentage, and 35th in slugging among the qualifying hitters in MLB.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 12 of 16 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits twice.

He has gone deep in 25.0% of his games this year, and 5.6% of his chances at the plate.

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 62.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 31.3% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in nine of 16 games (56.3%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 5 10 (90.9%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 6 (54.5%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (27.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 8 (72.7%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings