Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Wednesday, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)
Looking to place a prop bet on Yainer Diaz? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Yainer Diaz At The Plate
- Diaz has a double and a walk while batting .222.
- In three of seven games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (66.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (33.3%)
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in MLB with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.70).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Blue Jays are sending Berrios (1-2) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.98 ERA and 18 strikeouts through 14 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, the right-hander went five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has put up a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.