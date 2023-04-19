Wednesday, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Jose Berrios, with the first pitch at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent action (on April 19 against the Rangers) he went 1-for-3 with an RBI.

Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Yainer Diaz At The Plate

Diaz has a double and a walk while batting .222.

In three of seven games this year, Diaz has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.

In seven games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Diaz has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in four games this year (57.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (33.3%) 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (33.3%)

