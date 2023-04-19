Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 19
Published: Apr. 19, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Jacob Meyers -- 1-for-4 in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on April 19 at 8:10 PM ET.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is batting .212 with a home run and four walks.
- Meyers has gotten a hit in five of 14 games this season (35.7%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a long ball in one of 14 games, and in 2.7% of his plate appearances.
- Meyers has an RBI in one game this season, and it was more than one in that game.
- He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|9
|GP
|5
|4 (44.4%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (20.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (22.2%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|1 (11.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is seventh in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 4.70 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.4 per game).
- Berrios (1-2) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his fourth start of the season. He's put together a 7.98 ERA in 14 2/3 innings pitched, with 18 strikeouts.
- The righty last appeared on Friday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed five innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 28-year-old has a 7.98 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .306 to opposing hitters.
