Top Player Prop Bets for Bucks vs. Heat NBA Playoffs Game 2 on April 19, 2023
Player prop betting options for Giannis Antetokounmpo, Bam Adebayo and others are available in the Milwaukee Bucks-Miami Heat matchup at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday (starting at 9:00 PM ET).
Bucks vs. Heat Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 19, 2023
- Time: 9:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, BSWI, and BSSUN
- Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- Venue: Fiserv Forum
NBA Props Today: Milwaukee Bucks
Giannis Antetokounmpo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-105)
|11.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-111)
|0.5 (-128)
- The 28.5 points prop total set for Antetokounmpo on Wednesday is 2.6 fewer points than his season scoring average (31.1).
- Antetokounmpo's per-game rebound average of 11.8 is 0.3 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (11.5).
- Antetokounmpo has averaged 5.7 assists per game, 0.2 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Antetokounmpo's 0.7 made three-pointers per game is 0.2 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
Jrue Holiday Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|20.5 (-105)
|5.5 (-120)
|8.5 (-125)
|2.5 (+105)
- Jrue Holiday's 19.3-point scoring average is 1.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- He grabs 5.1 rebounds per game, 0.4 less than his prop bet on Wednesday.
- Holiday's assists average -- 7.4 -- is 1.1 lower than Wednesday's over/under.
- He 2.4 made three-pointers average is 0.1 lower than his prop bet on Wednesday.
Brook Lopez Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|15.5 (-118)
|6.5 (-143)
|1.5 (+155)
|1.5 (+135)
- The 15.5-point over/under for Brook Lopez on Wednesday is 0.4 lower than his scoring average.
- Lopez has collected 6.7 boards per game, 0.2 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.
- Lopez has dished out 1.3 assists per game, which is 0.2 less than Wednesday's over/under.
- Lopez's 1.7 three-pointers made per game is 0.2 more than his over/under on Wednesday.
NBA Props Today: Miami Heat
Bam Adebayo Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|20.5 (-110)
|9.5 (+100)
|3.5 (-128)
- Adebayo's 20.4 points per game are 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's over/under.
- Adebayo averages 0.3 fewer rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 9.5).
- Adebayo has dished out 3.2 assists per game, which is 0.3 less than Wednesday's over/under.
Jimmy Butler Props
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|28.5 (-110)
|5.5 (-149)
|5.5 (-161)
|0.5 (+110)
- The 22.9 points Jimmy Butler has scored per game this season is 5.6 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (28.5).
- Butler's per-game rebound average of 5.9 is 0.4 more than his prop bet over/under in Wednesday's game (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 5.3 assists per game, 0.2 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (5.5).
- Butler has averaged 0.6 made three-pointers per game, 0.1 more than his over/under in Wednesday's game (0.5).
