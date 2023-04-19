Game 2 of the NHL Playoffs First Round will see the Boston Bruins take on the Florida Panthers on Wednesday, April 19, beginning at 7:30 PM ET and brodcast on . The Bruins are up 1-0 in the series.

Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, April 19, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel:
  • Where: TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts

Bruins vs. Panthers Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result
4/17/2023 Bruins Panthers 3-1 BOS
1/28/2023 Panthers Bruins 4-3 (F/OT) FLA
12/19/2022 Bruins Panthers 7-3 BOS
11/23/2022 Panthers Bruins 5-2 FLA

Bruins Stats & Trends

  • The Bruins have conceded 174 total goals (just 2.1 per game), the fewest in league play.
  • The Bruins' 301 total goals (3.7 per game) make them the second-best scoring team in the league.
  • In their past 10 games, the Bruins have gone 9-1-0 to earn 95.0% of the possible points.
  • Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 20 goals (two per game) in those 10 matchups.
  • They have averaged 3.2 goals per game (32 total) over that span.

Bruins Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
David Pastrnak 82 61 51 112 109 52 42.1%
Brad Marchand 73 21 46 67 84 42 38.6%
Patrice Bergeron 78 27 31 58 21 38 61.2%
Pavel Zacha 82 21 36 57 35 31 45.3%
David Krejci 70 16 41 57 36 17 47.4%

Panthers Stats & Trends

  • The Panthers' total of 272 goals given up (3.3 per game) is 21st in the league.
  • The Panthers' 288 goals on the season (3.5 per game) rank them sixth in the league.
  • Over the past 10 games, the Panthers are 6-3-1 (75.0% of possible points).
  • On the defensive side, the Panthers have given up 2.2 goals per game (22 total) in those 10 outings.
  • They have averaged 3.6 goals per game (36 total) during that time.

Panthers Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Matthew Tkachuk 79 40 69 109 62 38 44.8%
Aleksander Barkov Jr. 68 23 55 78 38 56 54.9%
Carter Verhaeghe 81 42 31 73 56 35 48.8%
Brandon Montour 80 16 57 73 51 33 -
Sam Reinhart 82 31 36 67 38 35 50.6%

