Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 18
Published: Apr. 18, 2023 at 3:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Jeremy Pena -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Chris Bassitt on the mound, on April 18 at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +195)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena is batting .217 with six doubles, two home runs and four walks.
- In 11 of 17 games this season (64.7%) Pena has had a hit, and in four of those games he had more than one (23.5%).
- He has hit a home run in two of 17 games played this season, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.
- Pena has driven home a run in six games this year (35.3%), including more than one RBI in 17.6% of his games.
- In 11 of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|6
|6 (54.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (83.3%)
|3 (27.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (16.7%)
|8 (72.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (50.0%)
|1 (9.1%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (16.7%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (33.3%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is sixth in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the 22nd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.86).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the second-most home runs in baseball (26 total, 1.5 per game).
- Bassitt makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw six innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 34-year-old has put up an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .276 against him.
