After going 2-for-4 with a home run and three RBI in his last game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt

Chris Bassitt TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Jacob Meyers At The Plate

Meyers has a home run and four walks while batting .207.

In four of 13 games this season (30.8%), Meyers has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a home run in one of 13 games, and in 3.0% of his plate appearances.

Meyers has driven in a run in one game this year, and it was more than one in that game.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 8 GP 5 3 (37.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (20.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 2 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 1 (12.5%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings