After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Chas McCormick and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays (who will hand the ball to Chris Bassitt) at 8:10 PM ET on Tuesday.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Rangers.

Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

  • Game Day: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Blue Jays Starter: Chris Bassitt
  • TV Channel: SportsNet SW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Chas McCormick At The Plate

  • McCormick is hitting .275 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
  • McCormick has had a hit in eight of 11 games this season (72.7%), including multiple hits three times (27.3%).
  • He has hit a home run in two of 11 games played this season, and in 4.2% of his plate appearances.
  • McCormick has picked up an RBI in 36.4% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 27.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in one contest.
  • In six of 11 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 6
3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (83.3%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (33.3%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks sixth in MLB.
  • The Blue Jays have a 4.86 team ERA that ranks 22nd among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Blue Jays pitchers combine to give up 26 total home runs at a rate of 1.5 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Bassitt (1-2 with a 7.63 ERA and 12 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his fourth of the season.
  • The right-hander's last appearance came on Thursday against the Detroit Tigers, when he went six innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • In three games this season, the 34-year-old has an ERA of 7.63, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .276 against him.
