Kyle Tucker will lead the way for the Houston Astros (8-9) on Tuesday, April 18, when they square off against Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays (10-7) at Minute Maid Park at 8:10 PM ET.

The Astros are the favorite in this one, at -115, while the underdog Blue Jays have -105 odds to win. The contest's over/under is set at 9 runs.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Probable Pitchers: Jose Urquidy - HOU (1-0, 2.35 ERA) vs Chris Bassitt - TOR (1-2, 7.63 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

If you're looking to put money on the Astros and Blue Jays game but want some assistance with how to get started, here's a quick primer. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to place bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (-115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they wind up winning the game, you'd get $18.70 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, such as player props (will Yordan Alvarez hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here to sign up and claim your BetMGM Promo today.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Astros have won seven out of the 14 games, or 50%, in which they've been favored.

The Astros have a 7-7 record (winning 50% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -115 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for Houston.

The Astros went 4-3 over the seven games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

Over its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Houston and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times.

The Blue Jays have been underdogs in six games this season and have come away with the win three times (50%) in those contests.

This season, the Blue Jays have been victorious three times in five chances when named as an underdog of at least -105 or worse on the moneyline.

In five games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Blue Jays have a record of 3-2.

In the last 10 games with a total, Toronto and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +700 3rd 1st

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link for a great new user offer.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.