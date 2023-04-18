Astros vs. Blue Jays: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros will take on the Toronto Blue Jays and Bo Bichette on Tuesday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The Astros are -110 moneyline favorites in this matchup with the Blue Jays (-110). The over/under is 9 runs for this contest.
Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info
- Date: Tuesday, April 18, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: SportsNet SW
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|PUSH
|-110
|-110
|9
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.
- The Astros and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Astros have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings. Houston and its opponent have gone above the over/under in three consecutive games, with the average total established by oddsmakers during that span being 8.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have won 50% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (7-7).
- Houston has a 7-7 record (winning 50% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -110 or shorter.
- The Astros have an implied moneyline win probability of 52.4% in this contest.
- Houston has had an over/under set by bookmakers 17 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 12 of those games (12-5-0).
- The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-6
|3-3
|4-3
|4-6
|6-6
|2-3
