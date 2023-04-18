Tuesday's game at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (8-9) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (10-7) at 8:10 PM ET (on April 18). Our computer prediction projects a close 4-3 victory for the Astros, so it should be a competitive matchup.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Houston Astros will send Jose Urquidy (1-0) to the mound, while Chris Bassitt (1-2) will answer the bell for the Toronto Blue Jays.

Astros vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET

Tuesday, April 18, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Astros vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 4, Blue Jays 3.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Under 9 runs

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Astros Performance Insights

The Astros have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won four of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Houston and its opponents have failed to hit the over four times.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Astros' last 10 games.

The Astros have entered the game as favorites 14 times this season and won seven, or 50%, of those games.

Houston has a record of 7-7 in games when oddsmakers favor them by at least -115 on the moneyline.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 53.5% chance of a victory for the Astros.

Houston has scored 86 runs this season, which ranks sixth in MLB.

The Astros have a 3.41 team ERA that ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Astros Schedule