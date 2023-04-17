On Monday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 1-for-4) and the Houston Astros face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Rangers.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023

Monday, April 17, 2023 Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park

Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman

TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 15 hits, which is tops among Houston hitters this season, while batting .288 with seven extra-base hits.

He ranks 60th in batting average, 37th in on base percentage, and 22nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB action.

This season, Alvarez has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 14 games (78.6%), and had multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in 28.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Alvarez has driven in a run in nine games this season (64.3%), including five games with more than one RBI (35.7%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in eight of 14 games (57.1%), including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 9 GP 5 9 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (40.0%) 1 (11.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (20.0%) 5 (55.6%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (60.0%) 3 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (20.0%) 7 (77.8%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (40.0%)

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings