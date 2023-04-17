Stars vs. Wild: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats - NHL Playoffs First Round Game 1
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 8:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Game 1 of the NHL Playoffs First Round on Monday will see the Dallas Stars host the Minnesota Wild, starting at 9:30 PM ET on . Bookmakers favor the Stars in this matchup, listing them -150 odds on the moneyline against the Wild (+130).
Stars vs. Wild Game Info
- When: Monday, April 17, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel:
- Where: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Stars (-150)
|Wild (+130)
|-
Stars Betting Insights
- The Stars have been favored on the moneyline 58 times this season, and have finished 38-20 in those games.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -150 or shorter, Dallas has a 26-12 record (winning 68.4% of its games).
- The implied moneyline probability for this matchup gives the Stars a 60.0% chance to win.
Stars vs. Wild Rankings
|Stars Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|281 (7th)
|Goals
|239 (23rd)
|215 (3rd)
|Goals Allowed
|219 (6th)
|64 (5th)
|Power Play Goals
|54 (15th)
|40 (3rd)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|46 (12th)
Stars Advanced Stats
- Dallas has hit the over twice in its past 10 contests.
- During their past 10 games, the Stars' goals per game average is one higher than their season-long average.
- The Stars offense's 281 total goals (3.4 per game) are ranked seventh in the league this year.
- The Stars have allowed the third-fewest goals in NHL action this season, 215 (2.6 per game).
- With a +66 goal differential, they're ranked fourth-best in the NHL.
