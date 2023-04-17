Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Blue Jays - April 17
Published: Apr. 17, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Monday, Mauricio Dubon (coming off going 1-for-5) and the Houston Astros play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Rangers.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Monday, April 17, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .400, fueled by three extra-base hits.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB play, he ranks 21st in batting average, 80th in on-base percentage, and 109th in slugging.
- Dubon enters this game on a 11-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .318.
- Dubon has recorded a hit in 11 of 12 games this year (91.7%), including five multi-hit games (41.7%).
- He has not hit a long ball in his 12 games this season.
- Dubon has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored in seven of 12 games (58.3%), including multiple runs twice.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|5
|6 (85.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Blue Jays has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the league.
- The Blue Jays have the 19th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.63).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to allow the third-most home runs in baseball (24 total, 1.5 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Gausman (1-1) to the mound for his fourth start of the season. He is 1-1 with a 1.35 ERA and 25 strikeouts through 20 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Wednesday against the Detroit Tigers, the right-hander went eight innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old's 1.35 ERA ranks eighth, 1.000 WHIP ranks 16th, and 11.3 K/9 ranks 12th among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.