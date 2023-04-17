Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros will try to beat Matt Chapman and the Toronto Blue Jays when the teams meet on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Blue Jays have -130 moneyline odds against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The over/under is 8 runs for this game (with -120 odds to hit the over and +100 odds on the under).

Astros vs. Blue Jays Odds & Info

  • Date: Monday, April 17, 2023
  • Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • TV: SportsNet SW
  • Location: Houston, Texas
  • Venue: Minute Maid Park
Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds
Blue Jays -130 +105 8 -120 +100 - - -

Astros Recent Betting Performance

  • Over their last 10 contests, the Astros were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.
  • In their previous 10 matchups with a total posted by oddsmakers, the Astros and their foes are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.
  • Oddsmakers have yet to post a spread in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

  • The Astros have were defeated in both of the matchups they have played as underdogs this season.
  • Houston has played as an underdog of +105 or more once this season and lost that game.
  • The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.
  • Houston's games have gone over the total in 11 of its 16 chances.
  • The Astros have yet play a game with a spread this season.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP
4-6 3-3 4-3 3-6 5-6 2-3

