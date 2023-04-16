The Milwaukee Bucks are 9.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs against the Miami Heat at Fiserv Forum on Sunday, starting at 5:30 PM ET on TNT.

Bucks vs. Heat Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, April 16, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: TNT

Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Venue: Fiserv Forum

Bucks vs. Heat Score Prediction

Prediction: Bucks 116 - Heat 108

Spread & Total Prediction for Bucks vs. Heat

Pick ATS: Heat (+ 9.5)

Heat (+ 9.5) Pick OU: Over (220)



The Bucks' .512 ATS win percentage (42-35-5 ATS Record) is higher than the Heat's .366 mark (30-48-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.

Milwaukee covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That's more often than Miami covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2022-23, Milwaukee does it better (50% of the time) than Miami (48.8%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Bucks are 54-12, while the Heat are 8-16 as moneyline underdogs.

Bucks Performance Insights

This year, Milwaukee is averaging 116.9 points per game (eighth-ranked in NBA) and ceding 113.3 points per contest (14th-ranked).

The Bucks rank 12th in the NBA with 25.8 assists per game.

The Bucks own a 36.8% three-point percentage this season (10th-ranked in NBA), but they've really provided a lift by sinking 14.8 threes per game (fourth-best).

This year, Milwaukee has taken 55.4% two-pointers, accounting for 65.3% of the team's baskets. It has shot 44.6% threes (34.7% of the team's baskets).

Heat Performance Insights

Offensively Miami is the worst squad in the league (109.5 points per game). However defensively it is second-best (109.8 points conceded per game).

The Heat are 25th in the NBA in assists (23.8 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the Heat are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34.4%.

In 2022-23, Miami has attempted 59.2% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 40.8% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.5% of Miami's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 30.5% have been 3-pointers.

