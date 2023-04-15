Bookmakers have listed player props for Trae Young and others when the Boston Celtics host the Atlanta Hawks at TD Garden on Saturday at 3:30 PM ET.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

Date: Saturday, April 15, 2023

Saturday, April 15, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Venue: TD Garden

NBA Props Today: Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 25.5 (-105) 3.5 (+125) 8.5 (-120) 1.5 (-200)

Saturday's over/under for Young is 25.5 points, 0.7 fewer than his season average.

Young has collected three boards per game, which is less than his prop bet in Saturday's game (3.5).

Young averages 10.2 assists, 1.7 more than his over/under for Saturday.

Young averages 2.1 made three-pointers, 0.6 more than his over/under on Saturday.

Dejounte Murray Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 19.5 (-105) 4.5 (-149) 4.5 (-149) 1.5 (+105)

The 20.5 points Dejounte Murray has scored per game this season is 1.0 more than his prop bet over/under set for Saturday (19.5).

Murray's per-game rebound average of 5.3 is 0.8 more than his prop bet over/under in Saturday's game (4.5).

Murray has averaged 6.1 assists per game this season, 1.6 more than his prop bet for Saturday (4.5).

Murray has connected on 1.8 three pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under in Saturday's game (1.5).

