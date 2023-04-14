Mauricio Dubon Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-5 with a double last time in action, take on Martin Perez and the Texas Rangers at Minute Maid Park, Friday at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) against the Pirates.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is batting .361 with three doubles and two walks.
- Dubon enters this game on a eight-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .476.
- Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 88.9% of his games this year (eight of nine), with more than one hit four times (44.4%).
- In nine games played this year, he has not homered.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least once six times this season (66.7%), including one multi-run game.
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|5
|3 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (80.0%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (100.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (40.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Rangers has a collective 10.3 K/9, the fourth-best in MLB.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Rangers surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- Perez (1-1) gets the starting nod for the Rangers, his third of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed five innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
