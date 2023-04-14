After hitting .314 with two doubles, three home runs, eight walks and nine RBI in his past 10 games, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will hand the ball to Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers

Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023

Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez

Martín Pérez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 14 hits and an OBP of .439, both of which are best among Houston hitters this season.

He ranks 42nd in batting average, 19th in on base percentage, and 19th in slugging among qualifying hitters in MLB action.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in nine games this year (of 13 played), and had multiple hits in five of those games.

He has hit a home run in 30.8% of his games in 2023, and 7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has picked up an RBI in 53.8% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 38.5% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.

He has scored at least once four times this year (30.8%), including one multi-run game.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 6 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (66.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (33.3%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (16.7%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (16.7%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (50.0%)

Rangers Pitching Rankings