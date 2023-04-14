David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Rangers - April 14
Published: Apr. 14, 2023 at 4:24 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros take on the Texas Rangers (who will start Martin Perez) at 8:10 PM ET on Friday.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-5) against the Pirates.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Rangers
- Game Day: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Rangers Starter: Martín Pérez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is batting .212 with three walks.
- In six of nine games this season, Hensley has picked up at least one hit, including one game with multiple hits.
- He has not homered in his nine games this year.
- Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
- In four of nine games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|4
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|2 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Rangers Pitching Rankings
- The Rangers pitching staff ranks fourth in the league with a collective 10.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Rangers have a 3.95 team ERA that ranks 10th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Rangers pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (10 total, 0.8 per game).
- The Rangers will look to Perez (1-1) in his third start this season.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed five innings against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
