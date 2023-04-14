Astros vs. Rangers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Alex Bregman and Marcus Semien will be among the stars on display when the Houston Astros play the Texas Rangers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET, at Minute Maid Park.
The Rangers are +140 moneyline underdogs in this matchup with the favored Astros (-165). An 8.5-run total has been listed for this game.
Astros vs. Rangers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, April 14, 2023
- Time: 8:10 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Houston, Texas
- Venue: Minute Maid Park
Astros Recent Betting Performance
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Astros have a record of 4-4.
- When it comes to hitting the over, the Astros and their opponents are 7-3-0 in their last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Astros' last 10 games.
Astros Betting Records & Stats
- The Astros have compiled a 6-5 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 54.5% of those games).
- In games it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -165 or shorter, Houston has gone 2-3 (40%).
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Astros have an implied win probability of 62.3%.
- Houston has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 13 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in nine of those games (9-4-0).
- The Astros have not had a spread set for a matchup this season.
Astros Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|3-4
|3-3
|4-3
|2-4
|4-6
|2-1
