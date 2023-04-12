Yainer Diaz Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 12
Published: Apr. 12, 2023 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 2-for-4 with a double in his last game, Yainer Diaz and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.
In his last appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.
Yainer Diaz Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
- Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)
Yainer Diaz At The Plate (2022)
- Diaz hit .125 with a double and a walk.
- Diaz had a hit in one of six games last season.
- He did not go yard last year in the six games he appeared in.
- Diaz had an RBI in one of six games last season.
- He did not score in any of the six games he played in last year.
Yainer Diaz Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|1
|GP
|3
|.000
|AVG
|.143
|.000
|OBP
|.250
|.000
|SLG
|.286
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|0
|RBI
|1
|0/0
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|4
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (25.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (25.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Pirates had a collective 7.9 K/9 last season, which ranked 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates' 4.66 team ERA ranked 26th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Pirates allowed the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (164 total, one per game).
- The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up eight hits.
