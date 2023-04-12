The matchup has a point total of 226.5.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV: ESPN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Pelicans -5.5 226.5

Pelicans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans' games this season have featured more combined points than this contest's total of 226.5 points 40 times.

New Orleans' matchups this year have an average point total of 226.8, 0.3 more points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, the Pelicans have compiled a 40-42-0 record against the spread.

New Orleans has entered the game as favorites 41 times this season and won 27, or 65.9%, of those games.

New Orleans has a record of 17-4, a 81% win rate, when it's favored by -225 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Pelicans.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Over/Under Stats

Pelicans vs Thunder Total Facts Games Over 226.5 % of Games Over 226.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Pelicans 40 48.8% 114.4 231.9 112.5 228.9 228.8 Thunder 55 67.1% 117.5 231.9 116.4 228.9 230.8

Additional Pelicans Insights & Trends

The Pelicans have gone 7-3 in their past 10 games, with a 6-4 record against the spread in that span.

The Pelicans have hit the over in three of their last 10 contests.

New Orleans owns a better record against the spread when playing at home (23-18-0) than it does on the road (17-24-0).

The Pelicans record just two fewer points per game (114.4) than the Thunder allow (116.4).

New Orleans is 26-8 against the spread and 27-7 overall when scoring more than 116.4 points.

Pelicans vs. Thunder Betting Splits

Pelicans and Thunder Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Pelicans 40-42 13-10 38-44 Thunder 47-34 19-10 45-37

Pelicans vs. Thunder Point Insights

Scoring Insights Pelicans Thunder 114.4 Points Scored (PG) 117.5 15 NBA Rank (PPG) 5 26-8 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 35-17 27-7 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 31-22 112.5 Points Allowed (PG) 116.4 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 19 36-17 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 29-8 37-16 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-9

