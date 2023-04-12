After going 1-for-3 in his last game, Mauricio Dubon and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Rich Hill) at 12:35 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Pirates.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +675)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Mauricio Dubon? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

  • Dubon is hitting .355 with two doubles and two walks.
  • Dubon enters this game on a seven-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last games, he's hitting .450.
  • Dubon has gotten at least one hit in 87.5% of his games this season (seven of eight), with at least two hits three times (37.5%).
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Dubon has picked up an RBI twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
4 GP 4
3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (75.0%)
1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates have a 4.73 team ERA that ranks 17th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start this season.
  • In his most recent time out on Friday, the left-hander threw four innings against the Chicago White Sox, giving up seven earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.