How to Watch the Flames vs. Sharks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for April 12
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 9:12 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Calgary Flames (37-27-17) host the San Jose Sharks (22-42-16) -- who've lost four straight -- on Wednesday at 10:00 PM ET.
TNT, SN360, and SNW is the spot to tune in to watch the Flames and the Sharks go head to head.
Flames Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, April 12, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT, SN360, and SNW
- Where: Scotiabank Saddledome in Calgary, Alberta
Flames vs. Sharks Head-to-Head
|Date
|Home
|Away
|Result
|3/25/2023
|Flames
|Sharks
|5-3 CGY
|12/20/2022
|Sharks
|Flames
|7-3 CGY
|12/18/2022
|Sharks
|Flames
|5-2 CGY
Flames Stats & Trends
- The Flames have conceded 246 total goals (3.0 per game), ranking 14th in league play in goals against.
- The Flames rank 18th in the league with 255 goals scored (3.2 per game).
- In their last 10 matchups, the Flames are 6-2-2 to earn 70.0% of the possible points.
- Defensively, the Flames have given up 25 goals (2.5 per game) in those 10 outings.
- They have scored 34 goals over that stretch.
Flames Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tyler Toffoli
|81
|34
|39
|73
|32
|40
|58.3%
|Elias Lindholm
|79
|22
|42
|64
|33
|41
|55.8%
|Mikael Backlund
|81
|19
|36
|55
|42
|59
|51%
|Nazem Kadri
|81
|24
|31
|55
|49
|33
|47.4%
|Jonathan Huberdeau
|78
|15
|39
|54
|59
|34
|33.3%
Sharks Stats & Trends
- The Sharks have allowed 307 total goals this season (3.8 per game), 30th in the league.
- With 230 goals (2.9 per game), the Sharks have the NHL's 25th-ranked offense.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Sharks are 3-5-2 (55.0% of possible points).
- Defensively, the Sharks have allowed 43 goals (4.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have totaled 31 goals over that stretch.
Sharks Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Erik Karlsson
|80
|25
|75
|100
|98
|80
|0%
|Logan Couture
|80
|27
|40
|67
|33
|70
|47.4%
|Tomas Hertl
|77
|22
|40
|62
|37
|48
|55%
|Alexander Barabanov
|68
|15
|32
|47
|35
|28
|33.3%
|Kevin Labanc
|70
|15
|18
|33
|26
|36
|62.5%
