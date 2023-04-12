David Hensley -- 1-for-1 in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Rich Hill on the hill, on April 12 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Pirates.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Wednesday, April 12, 2023
  • Game Time: 12:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Pirates Starter: Rich Hill
  • TV Channel: SportsNet PT
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley has three walks while hitting .250.
  • Hensley has picked up a hit in six games this year (75.0%), including one multi-hit game.
  • In eight games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
  • Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored at least one run four times this year (50.0%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 3
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (66.7%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (66.7%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The Pirates pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Pirates' 4.73 team ERA ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • The Pirates rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (15 total, 1.4 per game).
  • The Pirates will look to Hill (0-1) in his third start of the season.
  • His most recent time out was on Friday against the Chicago White Sox, when the left-hander threw four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing eight hits.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.