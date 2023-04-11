On Tuesday, Yordan Alvarez (coming off going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates, whose starting pitcher will be Mitch Keller. First pitch is at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he strung together three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI) against the Pirates.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Yordan Alvarez? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez leads Houston with 12 hits and an OBP of .444 this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 25th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 19th in slugging.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in eight of 10 games this season (80.0%), with multiple hits twice.

In three games this season, he has hit a home run (30.0%, and 6.7% of his trips to the plate).

Alvarez has picked up an RBI in 70.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 40.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in six of 10 games (60.0%), including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 4 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 2 (50.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings