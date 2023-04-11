Mauricio Dubon -- 3-for-5 with an RBI in his last game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Mitch Keller on the mound, on April 11 at 6:35 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he racked up three hits (going 3-for-5 with an RBI) against the Pirates.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

Stadium: PNC Park

Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +175)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate

Dubon is hitting .357 with two doubles and a walk.

Dubon is batting .429 during his last outings and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Dubon has gotten a hit in six of seven games this season (85.7%), including three multi-hit games (42.9%).

In seven games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.

Dubon has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored at least one run four times this year (57.1%), including one multi-run game.

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 4 GP 3 3 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (100.0%) 1 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (100.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (66.7%)

Pirates Pitching Rankings