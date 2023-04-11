After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023

Tuesday, April 11, 2023 Game Time: 6:35 PM ET

6:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller

Mitch Keller TV Channel: SportsNet PT

SportsNet PT Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .208.

Pena has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.

In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

Pena has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least one run eight times this season (72.7%), including one multi-run game.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 4 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 3 (75.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (25.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (75.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (25.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (50.0%)

