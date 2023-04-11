Jeremy Pena Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 12:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 1-for-5 with a double in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros take on the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will hand the ball to Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 with a double against the Pirates.
Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jeremy Pena At The Plate
- Pena has four doubles, two home runs and two walks while hitting .208.
- Pena has reached base via a hit in seven games this season (of 11 played), and had multiple hits in three of those games.
- In 11 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.
- Pena has driven in a run in five games this season (45.5%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least one run eight times this season (72.7%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|4
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|3 (75.0%)
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (25.0%)
|5 (71.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (75.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (25.0%)
|3 (42.9%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (50.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in MLB.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.91).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs allowed (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Pirates will send Keller (1-0) to make his third start of the season.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, the righty threw seven innings against the Boston Red Sox, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.