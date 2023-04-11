Jacob Meyers Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Pirates - April 11
Published: Apr. 11, 2023 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
After going 0-for-0 in his most recent game, Jacob Meyers and the Houston Astros face the Pittsburgh Pirates (who will start Mitch Keller) at 6:35 PM ET on Tuesday.
Jacob Meyers Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates
- Game Day: Tuesday, April 11, 2023
- Game Time: 6:35 PM ET
- Stadium: PNC Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Pirates Starter: Mitch Keller
- TV Channel: SportsNet PT
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1150)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jacob Meyers? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Jacob Meyers At The Plate
- Meyers is hitting .214 with a walk.
- Meyers has gotten at least one hit twice this year in seven games, including one multi-hit game.
- In seven games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Meyers has not driven in a run this year.
- He has not scored a run this year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jacob Meyers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|4
|GP
|3
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (33.3%)
|1 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Pirates Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 22nd in the league.
- The Pirates have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.91).
- Pirates pitchers combine to rank 19th in baseball in home runs given up (13 total, 1.3 per game).
- Keller (1-0) starts for the Pirates, his third this season.
- His most recent appearance was on Wednesday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander threw seven innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing four hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 55th in ERA (3.86), 67th in WHIP (1.371), and ninth in K/9 (11.6) among pitchers who qualify.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.