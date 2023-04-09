Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 8:55 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Timberwolves (41-40) square off against the New Orleans Pelicans (42-39) as 3.5-point favorites on Sunday, April 9, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET on BSN and BSNO.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: BSN and BSNO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Pelicans with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Pelicans vs. Timberwolves Score Prediction
- Prediction: Timberwolves 116 - Pelicans 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Timberwolves
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (+ 3.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Pelicans sport a 39-40-2 ATS record this season compared to the 38-41-2 mark from the Timberwolves.
- As a 3.5-point favorite or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 11-18-2 against the spread compared to the 3-17-1 ATS record New Orleans racks up as a 3.5-point underdog.
- New Orleans and its opponents have exceeded the over/under 46.9% of the time this season (38 out of 81). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (37 out of 81).
- As a moneyline favorite this year, the Timberwolves are 20-18, a better mark than the Pelicans have put up (15-25) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Pelicans Performance Insights
- With 114.4 points scored per game and 112.5 points allowed, New Orleans is 15th in the NBA on offense and ninth defensively.
- With 26 assists per game, the Pelicans are ninth in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Pelicans are 22nd in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (11.1). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 36.6%.
- In 2022-23, New Orleans has attempted 34.5% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 65.5% percent from inside it. In terms of made shots, 26.3% of New Orleans' buckets have been 3-pointers, and 73.7% have been 2-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.