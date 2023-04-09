David Hensley Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 9
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 1-for-4 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Twins.
David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle
- TV Channel: BSNX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Hensley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
David Hensley At The Plate
- Hensley is hitting .222 with three walks.
- Hensley has picked up a hit in five games this year (71.4%), including one multi-hit game.
- He has not homered in his seven games this year.
- Hensley has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
- He has scored at least one run three times this season (42.9%), including one multi-run game.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|2
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (50.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|1 (50.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is first in the league with a collective 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the second-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (2.28).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (seven total, 0.9 per game).
- Mahle (1-0) takes the mound for the Twins to make his second start this season.
- His most recent time out came on Monday against the Miami Marlins, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.