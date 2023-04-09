The New Orleans Pelicans, Brandon Ingram included, square off versus the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday at 3:30 PM ET.

Ingram, in his last action, had 18 points, seven rebounds and seven assists in a 113-105 win over the Knicks.

We're going to examine Ingram's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Brandon Ingram Prop Bets vs. the Timberwolves

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 26.5 24.3 28 Rebounds 6.5 5.3 6.8 Assists 6.5 5.8 8.5 PRA 40.5 35.4 43.3 PR -- 29.6 34.8 3PM 1.5 1.4 1



Brandon Ingram Insights vs. the Timberwolves

This season, Brandon Ingram has made 8.8 field goals per game, which accounts for 11.4% of his team's total makes.

Ingram is averaging 3.7 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 6.6% of his team's tries from beyond the arc.

Ingram's opponents, the Timberwolves, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 104 possessions per game, while his Pelicans average 102.3 per game, which ranks 14th among NBA teams.

Defensively, the Timberwolves are ranked 18th in the NBA, giving up 115.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Timberwolves are 23rd in the NBA, giving up 44.6 rebounds per contest.

In terms of assists, the Timberwolves are 13th in the league, allowing 25.1 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Timberwolves have conceded 12.4 makes per contest, 16th in the NBA.

Brandon Ingram vs. the Timberwolves

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/25/2023 26 13 5 5 0 0 1

