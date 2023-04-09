The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 0-for-3 last time out, take on Tyler Mahle and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Sunday at 2:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Sunday, April 9, 2023

Sunday, April 9, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Tyler Mahle

Tyler Mahle TV Channel: BSNX

BSNX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Alex Bregman At The Plate

Bregman has four walks while batting .139.

Bregman has picked up a hit in three games this season (33.3%), including one multi-hit game.

In nine games played this season, he has not hit a home run.

Bregman has an RBI in one game this year.

He has scored at least one run five times this year (55.6%), including one multi-run game.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 2 2 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 1 (50.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (50.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (50.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings