The Houston Astros and Yordan Alvarez, who went 0-for-2 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has a double, two home runs and four walks while hitting .320.

Among qualifying batters, he ranks 58th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 41st and he is 33rd in slugging.

Alvarez has had a base hit in six of seven games this year, and multiple hits once.

In seven games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In five games this season (71.4%), Alvarez has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

In three games this season (42.9%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 1 6 (100.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 1 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 5 (83.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

