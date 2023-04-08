The Houston Astros and Mauricio Dubon, who went 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

Mauricio Dubon At The Plate (2022)

  • Dubon hit .214 with nine doubles, five home runs and 13 walks.
  • In 38.2% of his games last season (42 of 110), Dubon got a base hit, and in eight of those games (7.3%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He hit a long ball in five games a year ago (out of 110 opportunities, 4.5%), leaving the ballpark in 1.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Dubon drove in a run in 18 of 110 games last season (16.4%), including five occasions when he drove in multiple runs (4.5%). He had three or more RBIs in one game.
  • He touched home plate in 22.7% of his 110 games last season, with two or more runs in 3.6% of those games (four).

Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
44 GP 41
.227 AVG .198
.266 OBP .235
.379 SLG .234
10 XBH 4
5 HR 0
18 RBI 6
18/8 K/BB 12/5
0 SB 2
Home Away
55 GP 55
24 (43.6%) Games w/1+ Hit 18 (32.7%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (5.5%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ Run 12 (21.8%)
5 (9.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
13 (23.6%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (9.1%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to surrender 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • Ryan (1-0) gets the start for the Twins, his second of the season.
  • His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
