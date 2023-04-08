After going 0-for-5 in his most recent game, Jeremy Pena and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will start Joe Ryan) at 2:10 PM ET on Saturday.

He is looking to bounce back following he struck out four times in his last game against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023

Saturday, April 8, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Joe Ryan

Joe Ryan TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jeremy Pena? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has two doubles, a home run and two walks while batting .171.

In four of eight games this year (50.0%), Pena has reached via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

He has hit a long ball in one of eight games, and in 2.6% of his plate appearances.

In three games this season, Pena has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

In five of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 1 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%) 2 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%) 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0.0%) 1 (14.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings