The Houston Astros and David Hensley, who went 0-for-4 last time in action, take on Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
  • Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +230)

David Hensley At The Plate

  • Hensley is batting .217 with three walks.
  • Hensley has had a base hit in four of six games this year, and multiple hits once.
  • In six games played this season, he has not homered.
  • Hensley has driven in a run twice this season, but just one in each of those games.
  • In three of six games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
5 GP 1
4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0.0%)
1 (20.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ Run 1 (100.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings

  • The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in MLB.
  • The Twins' 1.74 team ERA leads all league pitching staffs.
  • The Twins allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
  • Ryan (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start of the season.
  • The righty last pitched on Sunday against the Kansas City Royals, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
