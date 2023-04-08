Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Twins - April 8
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-4 with an RBI last time in action, battle Joe Ryan and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Saturday at 2:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Saturday, April 8, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman has three walks while batting .152.
- Bregman has had a base hit in three of eight games this year, and multiple hits once.
- In eight games played this season, he has not hit a home run.
- Bregman has driven in a run in one game this season.
- In four of eight games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|1
|2 (28.6%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|1 (100.0%)
|1 (14.3%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0.0%)
|4 (57.1%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (100.0%)
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 10.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Twins have the first-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (1.74).
- The Twins give up the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (five total, 0.7 per game).
- Ryan (1-0) pitches for the Twins to make his second start this season.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander tossed six innings against the Kansas City Royals, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.