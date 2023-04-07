The New York Knicks (47-33) will try to extend a five-game win streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (41-39) on Friday, April 7, 2023 at Smoothie King Center as 8.5-point underdogs. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSNO and MSG.

Pelicans vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSNO and MSG

BSNO and MSG Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: - Knicks 115 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Knicks (+ 8.5)

Knicks (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (223.5)



The Knicks (45-34-1 ATS) have covered the spread 48.8% of the time, 7.4% more often than the Pelicans (39-40-1) this season.

As an 8.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, New York is 1-0 against the spread compared to the 6-4 ATS record New Orleans racks up as an 8.5-point favorite.

When it comes to going over the point total in 2022-23, New Orleans does it in fewer games (47.5% of the time) than New York (53.8%).

As a moneyline underdog this year, the Knicks are 20-20, while the Pelicans are 26-14 as moneyline favorites.

Pelicans Performance Insights

New Orleans is posting 114.5 points per game (15th-ranked in NBA) this season, while allowing 112.6 points per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Pelicans are delivering 26 assists per game, which ranks them eighth in the NBA in 2022-23.

This year, the Pelicans are making 11.1 three-pointers per game (22nd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.6% (12th-ranked) from three-point land.

Of the shots taken by New Orleans in 2022-23, 65.5% of them have been two-pointers (73.7% of the team's made baskets) and 34.5% have been threes (26.3%).

