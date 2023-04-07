After going 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI in his most recent game, Kyle Tucker and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins (who will hand the ball to Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and two RBI) against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with eight hits and an OBP of .484 this season.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 46th, his on-base percentage ranks 18th, and he is 16th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in five of seven games this year (71.4%), with multiple hits on three occasions (42.9%).

He has hit a long ball in 42.9% of his games in 2023, and 9.7% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has had an RBI in four games this season (57.1%), including four multi-RBI outings (57.1%).

In three of seven games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 7 GP 0 5 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 3 (42.9%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 4 (57.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Twins Pitching Rankings