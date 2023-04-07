The New Orleans Pelicans, Herbert Jones included, square off versus the New York Knicks on Friday at 8:00 PM ET.

In his last game, a 138-131 win versus the Grizzlies, Jones tallied 35 points, seven rebounds and three blocks.

We're going to look at Jones' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good predictions.

Herbert Jones Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 9.5 9.8 10.7 Rebounds 4.5 4.1 4.5 Assists 2.5 2.4 2.8 PRA -- 16.3 18 PR -- 13.9 15.2 3PM 0.5 0.9 1.4



Looking to bet on one or more of Herbert Jones' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Herbert Jones Insights vs. the Knicks

Jones is responsible for attempting 7.0% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.7 per game.

He's knocked down 0.9 threes per game, or 6.2% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Jones' Pelicans average 102.3 possessions per game, which ranks 13th among NBA teams, while the Knicks are one of the league's slowest with 100.8 possessions per contest.

The Knicks concede 112.8 points per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

On the boards, the Knicks are seventh in the league, conceding 42 rebounds per game.

The Knicks allow 25 assists per game, 11th-ranked in the league.

The Knicks are the 24th-ranked squad in the league at allowing threes, conceding 13 made 3-pointers per game.

Herbert Jones vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/25/2023 13 6 3 2 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Jones or any of his Pelicans teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.