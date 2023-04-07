After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, David Hensley and the Houston Astros take on the Minnesota Twins (who will start Sonny Gray) at 4:10 PM ET on Friday.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-3) against the Tigers.

David Hensley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

  • Game Day: Friday, April 7, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Target Field
  • Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
  • TV Channel: BSN
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +280)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

David Hensley At The Plate (2022)

  • Hensley hit .345 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and five walks.
  • Hensley picked up a hit in 40.0% of his games last year (eight of 20), with at least two hits in three of those games (15.0%).
  • Logging a trip to the plate in 20 games last season, he hit one home run.
  • In two of 20 games last year, Hensley drove in a run, and he picked up multiple RBIs both times.
  • In five of 20 games last season (25.0%), he crossed home plate safely, including two games with multiple runs.

David Hensley Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)

Home Away
8 GP 5
.313 AVG .385
.389 OBP .500
.688 SLG .462
3 XBH 1
1 HR 0
3 RBI 2
2/2 K/BB 4/3
0 SB 0
Home Away
12 GP 8
4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (50.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (12.5%)

Twins Pitching Rankings (2022)

  • The pitching staff for the Twins had a collective 8.4 K/9 last season, which ranked 20th in MLB.
  • The Twins' 3.98 team ERA ranked 19th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Twins pitchers combined to allow 184 total home runs last year (1.1 per game). That ranked 21st in baseball.
  • The Twins will send Gray (1-0) to the mound to make his second start of the season.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, when he tossed five scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
