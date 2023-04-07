(3-4) will square off against the (4-2) at Target Field on Friday, April 7 at 4:10 PM ET. Currently stuck at 5 Ks, Jose Urquidy will be looking to notch his 200th strikeout of the season.

Bookmakers list the Twins as -135 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Astros +115 moneyline odds to win. The matchup's over/under is set at 7.5 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, April 7, 2023

Friday, April 7, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Sonny Gray - MIN (1-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Urquidy - HOU (0-0, 6.75 ERA)

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won four of the five games they've played as favorites this season.

The Twins have played three times as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, and earned a victory in each game.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Astros have yet to play a game this season while posted as the underdog.

This will be the worst odds to win that sportsbooks have given the Astros this season with a +115 moneyline set for this game.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jeremy Pena 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+800) 0.5 (+280) José Abreu 1.5 (-128) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+170) Kyle Tucker 1.5 (-110) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+500) 0.5 (+175) Alex Bregman 1.5 (-115) 1.5 (+135) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+220) Yordan Alvarez 1.5 (-118) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+175)

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +600 1st 1st Win AL West -184 - 1st

