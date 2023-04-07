Astros vs. Twins Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - April 7
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Friday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (4-2) and Houston Astros (3-4) matching up at Target Field has a projected final score of 3-1 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as a small favorite by our model. The game will begin at 4:10 PM ET on April 7.
The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (1-0) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy.
Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, April 7, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 3, Astros 1.
Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins
- Total Prediction: Under 7.5 runs
Astros Performance Insights
- The Astros have yet to play a game this season where they are listed as the underdog.
- Oddsmakers have given Houston the worst odds of winning it has seen this season with a +110 moneyline listed for this contest.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 47.6% chance of walking away with the win.
- Houston is the ninth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.9 runs per game (34 total).
- The Astros have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.02) in the majors this season.
Astros Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 1
|White Sox
|W 6-4
|Jose Urquidy vs Lucas Giolito
|April 2
|White Sox
|L 6-3
|Luis Garcia vs Mike Clevinger
|April 3
|Tigers
|L 7-6
|Hunter Brown vs Matthew Boyd
|April 4
|Tigers
|L 6-3
|Framber Valdez vs Matt Manning
|April 5
|Tigers
|W 8-2
|Cristian Javier vs Eduardo Rodríguez
|April 7
|@ Twins
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Sonny Gray
|April 8
|@ Twins
|-
|Luis Garcia vs Joe Ryan
|April 9
|@ Twins
|-
|Hunter Brown vs Tyler Mahle
|April 10
|@ Pirates
|-
|Framber Valdez vs Roansy Contreras
|April 11
|@ Pirates
|-
|Cristian Javier vs Mitch Keller
|April 12
|@ Pirates
|-
|Jose Urquidy vs Rich Hill
