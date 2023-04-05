The New Orleans Pelicans (40-39) are at home in Southwest Division play against the Memphis Grizzlies (50-29) on Wednesday, April 5, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Pelicans are favored by 6 points in the game, the fourth matchup between the teams this season.

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSNO and BSSE
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Grizzlies Score Prediction

  • Prediction: - Grizzlies 115 - Pelicans 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Grizzlies

  • Pick ATS: Grizzlies (+ 6)
  • Pick OU: Over (227.5)
  • The Pelicans' .481 ATS win percentage (38-40-1 ATS Record) is higher than the Grizzlies' .456 mark (36-39-4 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
  • New Orleans (10-5) covers a higher percentage of games when it is favored by 6 points or more this season (66.7%) than Memphis (1-3) does as a 6+-point underdog (25%).
  • New Orleans and its opponents have gone over the point total 46.8% of the time this season (37 out of 79). That's more often than Memphis and its opponents have (35 out of 79).
  • As a moneyline favorite this year, the Pelicans are 25-14, while the Grizzlies are 3-14 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • New Orleans is 15th in the NBA with 114.2 points per game so far this year. At the other end, it ranks seventh with 112.3 points allowed per game.
  • The Pelicans rank 10th in the NBA with 25.8 dimes per contest.
  • This year, the Pelicans are sinking 10.9 threes per game (23rd-ranked in NBA) and are shooting 36.3% (15th-ranked) from downtown.
  • New Orleans has taken 65.6% two-pointers and 34.4% from three-point land this year. Of the team's baskets, 74% are two-pointers and 26% are three-pointers.

