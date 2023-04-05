Kyle Tucker -- 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Houston Astros versus the Detroit Tigers, with Eduardo Rodriguez on the mound, on April 5 at 2:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI) in his most recent game against the Tigers.

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers

Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023

Wednesday, April 5, 2023 Game Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez

Eduardo Rodríguez TV Channel: SportsNet SW

SportsNet SW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker leads Houston with an OBP of .481 this season while batting .300 with seven walks and three runs scored.

Among the qualified batters, he ranks 73rd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 17th and he is 48th in slugging.

Tucker has gotten a hit in four of six games this year (66.7%), with multiple hits twice.

He has homered in two of six games played this season, and in 7.4% of his plate appearances.

Tucker has an RBI in three of six games this season, with multiple RBI in three of them.

He has scored a run in two games this year, and had multiple runs in one of those games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 6 GP 0 4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ Run 0 (0%) 2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0%) 3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0%)

Tigers Pitching Rankings