Alex Bregman Player Prop Bets: Astros vs. Tigers - April 5
Published: Apr. 5, 2023 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Houston Astros and Alex Bregman, who went 1-for-3 last time out, battle Eduardo Rodriguez and the Detroit Tigers at Minute Maid Park, Wednesday at 2:10 PM ET.
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Tigers
- Game Day: Wednesday, April 5, 2023
- Game Time: 2:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Tigers Starter: Eduardo Rodríguez
- TV Channel: SportsNet SW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman is hitting .167 with three walks.
- Twice in six games this year, Bregman has gotten aboard via a hit, and he had multiple hits in one of those games.
- In six games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- Bregman has not driven in a run this year.
- He has scored at least once three times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|0
|2 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|0 (0%)
|1 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|0 (0%)
|3 (50.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0%)
Tigers Pitching Rankings
- The Tigers pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Tigers have a 5.93 team ERA that ranks 26th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Tigers rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (six total, 1.2 per game).
- The Tigers are sending Rodriguez (0-1) to the mound for his second start of the season.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Tampa Bay Rays, allowing three earned runs while surrendering three hits.
- The 29-year-old's 5.06 ERA ranks 67th, .938 WHIP ranks 36th, and 8.4 K/9 ranks 43rd among qualifying pitchers this season.
